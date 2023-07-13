Some followers of two formats from the nineties that return to the grid are troubled. those of yellow mood long for his highly inspired dubbing, not Chino Cudeiro, not party; those of He Grand Prix to the heifers. They blame their absence on the Animal Welfare Law, I would prefer to think that a certain sensitivity has prevailed in the offices of TVE, but the unfortunate spectacle every July exhausts me with the argument and the methodology.

TVE broadcasts the Sanfermines with the usual deployment thanks to public money, the only one that already maintains everything that surrounds a party declining. The rest of the media send out loud reporters to cover them, who each day reel off the list of injuries, brawls and sexual assaults that have occurred, 15 complaints are going as I write this. Who can be surprised that an event whose essence is violence ends with a police report.

While some politicians take out the magnifying glass to inspect that kisses that do not slip into a Disney movie disturb Children, nobody seems to care that they eat breakfast watching a bunch of brainless harassing terrified animals through alleys from which minutes before the drunkards and their fluids have been swept away.

I don’t know what pleasure they find in the suffering of a living being, what traces of culture there are in the panting of Odorous dying in the first bullfight of San Fermín after a shameful knife, how can the horrifying images of a drowning bull in the Bous a la mar de Dénia be disguised as tradition. In Spain, summer continues to be synonymous with animal abuse, with neighbors and authorities who are proud that the name of their towns is associated with barbarism, with fear. Eight towns will compete in the Grand Prixin the list to be the cruelest there are too many candidates.

