Latin continues with its commitment to Turkish productions after having had success with 'The Cost of Love'. Therefore, this Monday it will arrive in Peruvian homes. 'Sanem and Can: an impossible love', a novel that will probably be a leader in your schedule. This production has had a good reach in countries such as Chile, Argentina, Ecuador and others. Furthermore, it stars two famous Turks: actress Demet Özdemir (Sanem Aydin Divit) and actor Can Yaman (Can Divit), who with their magnificent complicity have won international awards, such as the Media and Art Awards, in which both win you as best couple of the year. Don't miss the details of this romantic comedy that will brighten your days.

What is 'Sanem and Can: an impossible love' about?

The plot of the new series focuses on Sanem Aydin, a young woman who lives in a modest neighborhood in Istanbul and harbors serious ambitions to become a writer. This charming woman's life takes a turn when she faces the difficult choice imposed by her parents: opt for an arranged marriage or look for a suitable job. With the aim of avoiding an unwanted marriage, Sanem decides to enter the world of work and starts working at an advertising agency.

In another perspective, we find Can Divit, an internationally renowned photographer with a free spirit, returning for the company's anniversary celebration. In this event, Can and Sanem They will have their first meeting. Together, they will immerse themselves in a captivating story that will transform not only their own lives, but also those of those around them.

What time is the premiere of 'Sanem and Can: an impossible love'?

This Turkish novel will be released today, Monday, December 11, at 5:00 pm And he promises to be a leader in his schedule with all the recognitions they have obtained. It should be noted that this production will be the replacement for 'Cost of Love', which already came to an end the previous week. It is very likely that Latina will continue betting on Turkish content.

Who are the protagonists of 'Sanem and Can: an impossible love'?

Can Yamanwho plays Can Divit, is a Turkish actor, model and lawyer. He is known for having starred in the Turkish series 'Dolunay', 'Bay Yanlış' and 'Erkenci Kuş'. The latter brought him fame and earned him a Golden Butterfly Award for best romantic comedy actor.

On the other hand, Demet Ozdemirwho plays Sanem Aydinis a Turkish actress, dancer and model known for playing the role of Sanem Aydın in the series 'Erkenci Kuş' and starring in the series 'My Home, My Destiny'.

'Sanem y Can' Turkish novel that premieres today in Latina / Photo: capture Latina

Plus information about the main actors of 'Sanem y Can'

Similar to its characters, the connection between the protagonists of 'Sanem and Can' It was so intense that it transcended the screen, bringing fiction to reality. Although there was never official confirmation from both, persistent rumors of a romantic relationship followed the couple throughout filming of the series, which began in 2018.

