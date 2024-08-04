Seoul (dpa)

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane will miss the start of the new season after undergoing hip surgery, sporting director Max Eberl has said, but Harry Kane should be ready after extending his break following his post-Euro 2024 heartache.

Kane, who was unfit due to back problems at the Euros, where England lost to Spain in the final, could start the German Cup first round match against Ulm on August 16.

But Sane will need more time. Eberl told reporters before the team returned to Germany after their trip to South Korea: “Leroy will continue his rehabilitation for a while, and he should be 100 percent ready. After his thigh injury, which he carried throughout last season, and at the European Championship, and after the surgery he underwent, we see how much he develops on a weekly basis.”

Eberl downplayed concerns that Kane, 31, the Bundesliga’s top scorer last season with 36 goals, could suffer a long-term back injury.

“I don’t think the injuries are that dramatic,” Eberl said. “Harry’s sadness at losing the Euro final is heavier than anything. It was good for him to have a break with his family after a long season, it wasn’t easy.”

“Harry is a professional player who knows what is required of him. He has been playing at this level for 12 or 13 years and knows exactly what to look for. We will give him as much support as possible so that, in the best-case scenario, he can score the same number of goals as he did last season,” he added.