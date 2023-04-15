The coach of the Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, said this Friday that the Senegalese striker Sadio Mane has recognized his mistake -after attacking his partner Leroy Sané- and that he has convincingly apologized.

“I know him, I know his environment, I know he is a complete professional. I had never done anything similar. Anyone has the right to make a mistake, this was too much, also against Bayern’s code of conduct. He has seen it like this and has convincingly apologized,” Tuchel said.

“He behaved in an exemplary manner afterwards, he showed his face and apologized. Sometimes you want those things to stay in the dressing room but that’s a lot to ask for,” he added.

the antecedent

Tuchel said he had not been a direct witness to the assault, which took place in the dressing room after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City. The important thing was to solve the case quickly and try to turn the page, according to the coach.

“As it was something that concerned us and that it had been serious, we had to solve it before the next training session. With this we have cleared the air so that we can train together,” he said.

“We are not the first team to face something like this nor will we be the last. The way the two involved have behaved afterwards has had something purifying,” he added. Mané has been excluded, as a sanction, from the squad for tomorrow’s game against Hoffenheim and will have to pay a fine.

According to Tuchel, with this the matter is settled and will only have consequences for this weekend. In some media, the possibility of Mané being permanently excluded from the team was considered and later it was said that Sané himself had come out in his defense to avoid that extreme.

The Manchester incident recalled another that occurred in 2012 when, during half-time in a Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid, Franck Ribery punched Arjen Robben with whom he had earlier had an argument on the pitch. . In the following season, Bayern won the Champions League and the winning goal in the final, 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund, was scored by Robben from Ribery’s pass.

EFE