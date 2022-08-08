Sandy turns. She smiles. She puts out her hand and says goodbye to all her friends who are at the end-of-year fair. Beside her, Danny drives with the love of her life. Sandy, the posh girl who abandons the bows in her hair and the fine jackets for leather clothes, was the role with which Olivia Newton-John made herself known to the whole world, who wondered who was that Australian who fell in love to the core of a very young John Travolta who had just made the whole world dance with ‘Saturday Night Fever’.

This Monday, Newton-John’s husband reported that his wife had died at the age of 73 on the family ranch in Southern California, surrounded by her loved ones, and because of breast cancer that she faced for more than three years. decades and had reappeared three years ago for the third time.

“For me, it’s better not to have a clue what to expect or to know how long a person lived with my diagnosis,” he said on Australian television a few years ago. His cancer, which he beat in the first two battles in 1992 and 2013, was stage four with metastases.

Despite the difficulties, she continued to try to raise awareness in society about the importance of the fight against cancer and even auctioned off objects from her most iconic film. Precisely her family asked that her privacy be respected and that flowers not be sent and the money be spent on donations to fight this disease.