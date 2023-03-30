Tray Racers!, the free-to-play online party racer, now has a release date of 13th April.

The next game from Bit Loom Games, the creators of Phogs!, will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the free-to-play base game is the Tray Racers! Supporter’s Pack that includes cosmetics only: the desert fox and robot characters. It’s priced at £4.99.

Bring Racers! release date reveal trailer.

Bring Racers! Has players racing down sandy slopes on a tray, as the name would suggest.

It’s set in a cozy post-apocalypse and has procedurally generated tracks consisting of multiple sandy biomes, with players racing for the top time in both the initial practice and a final race for a combined score.

I previewed the game back in January, describing it as “riotous, simplistic fun”, reminding me a little of N64 classic Snowboard Kids but without the power-ups.

“Crucially, Tray Racers has that one-more-go factor thanks to its immediacy. If you’re looking to indulge your inner-child, this is well worth a look.”

Bring Racers! is available to wishlist now on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.