Sandy Di Varano was aboard his motorcycle when he collided with a mini cooper: he was only 36 years old

The road accident occurred on the evening of last August 20, around 8.30 pm, on state road 16, in Giulianova. Sandy DiVarano he lost his life at the age of 36, while aboard his Yamaha.

For reasons still to be clarified by the police, the 36-year-old is crashed into a Mini Cooper driven by a 40 year old woman. Passers-by, witnesses of the sad scene, immediately raised the alarm for help and in a short time the 118 health workers reached the scene of the road accident. Sandy Di Varano’s conditions immediately appeared serious. Paramedics tried to revive him, but all efforts were in vain. For the 36-year-old it was now too late.

Many remember his face, Sandy Di Varano had found his mother thanks to the television program Hyenas in 2018. He had been adopted as a child by a family and had always had within himself the desire to know his origins and find the biological mother. And he had succeeded. He had moved close to the woman, to build a relationship with her, but he often returned to those two adoptive parents who had raised him.

He worked in Mosciano Sant’Angelo, in a factory. Sandy Di Varano leave in pain the wife Monia and a daughter.

The news of his disappearance has saddened all those who knew him and who are remembering him in these hours with messages on social networks. He was an outstanding father and a hard worker, this is the memory that forever will live on in their hearts.

Law enforcement officers are trying to clarify the dynamics of the road accident, the forty-year-old driver tested negative for toxicological tests and alcohol tests.

The mayor of Giulianova has chosen to greet him with a message on social media, to show affection and closeness to his wife and daughter, on behalf of the entire community:

With an affectionate embrace, on behalf of the city, we embrace his wife, their little girl, relatives and many friends in the community of Isola del Gran Sasso, where he grew up and in Giulianova, they respected and loved him.

Just thanks to the correspondent Nina Palmieri he had managed to embrace his biological mother again and to realize that dream that he had been carrying within him for a long time.