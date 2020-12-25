Sandwiched forever Comedy Family Drama the director: Rohan sippy The artist: Kunal Roy Kapur, Ahna Kumra, Atul Kulkarni, Lubna Salim, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth

Mian-wife will agree, what will the Kazi do. This saying does not fit every family and every situation. If you do not trust, you can see sandwitched forever. In this eight-episode webseries on OTT Sony Liv, newly married Samar (Kunal Roy Kapur) and Naina (Ahna Kumra) are able to do everything except to decide for their family at will. The reason is that Naina’s parents (Atul Kulkarni-Lubna Salim) on one side and Samar’s parents (Zakir Hussain-Divya Seth) on the same floor, on the same floor, where their flat is in Andheri, Mumbai. The eyes of both are always on their children that they do not have any problem in the new household. In their simplicity and pampering, parents constantly create problems for Summer and Naina.

Sandwitch Forever is a sitcom. Such a situational comedy in which comedy arises due to different circumstances / events between actors fixed on the same set. Laughs and chimes come from the background. The viewer feels like a theater. Looking at Sandwitched Forever, one remembers the serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which made a splash on TV channel StarOne in the early years of this century. In which Mr. Sarabhai lives in a flat with his wife and younger son and the flat in front is of his elder son-daughter-in-law. All the small incidents, from the mother-in-law’s problems, keep the atmosphere sour-sweet-fickle. Even in Sandwitch Forever, their friends and their children are face to face in different flats. The equations of their relationship, love and friendship with each other, misunderstandings-happiness, rage-coaxing and good-bad situations give rise to petty events. Their confusion and difficulties cause the audience to laugh. Here, Samar and Naina are sandwiches made between their parents in the center. Nearly every story revolves around what is happening in their home or life.

Summer is WFH ie work from home game developer, while Naina is a national level badminton player. If Naina’s Mumbaikar father, who was in the army, does not want to take the child away from the eyes, then he gives the flat in front to the daughter-son-in-law. Then Samar’s parents, who come from Kanpur, say that after the marriage of the son, they will stay with him. Summer-Naina clearly says that they want to have their own house. Want to be free Incidentally, another flat on the same floor is empty. So both of their parents settle their only children in the boundary wall. In this way, Summer-Naina gets to live separately but does not get freedom because either of the parents of both of them keeps on interfering in their life. This intervention continues from his first night till the end of all the episodes of the series. Love Couch for Summer, planning to go on a honeymoon, papa’s crap, mommy’s drama, maid’s mess, all the problems caused by Naina’s birthday gift and Summer’s call for expensive things to be cheaper than wife’s fear Makes it a comic.

This sitcom is well written and directed. Particularly, small tickles tickle dialogues. The comic timing of the cast makes it worth a look. Writers have given different strengths and flaws to each character. As Naina’s father, Atul Kulkarni, is being spied all the time on espionage, Naina’s mother is trying to read everyone’s life with tarot cards, aura and crystals and tell the future. Samar’s father is a plant scientist and talks to him, while his mother is an expert lawyer in getting a divorce. She never listens, always speaks. Summer is lazy and Naina is a sports person. In this way, the mood of all the characters is different here. The performance of every artist is good but Atul Kulkarni and Kunal Roy Kapur bring a different look. In the beginning, Atul was dominated, but gradually Kunal became equal to him.

The world of OTT is dominated by crime and sex stories. Good comedy is rare to find. Sandwitched forever meets this shortcoming. If you want to laugh then you can definitely see it. There is also a top-up of Summer-Naina’s romance with comedy’s bread and butter. It is a must that the last two-three episodes of the series are not as weighty as the previous episodes. If this original series is written in hard and original way, then there is a lot of potential in the future.