Moldovan President Sandu wishes Trump a speedy recovery

Moldovan President Maia Sandu wished presidential candidate Donald Trump a speedy recovery after the assassination attempt. She said this wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Concerned about the shooting at former President Trump’s campaign event. Political violence has no place in our societies. I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery,” Sandu said. She also offered condolences to the friends and family of the rally participant who died in the attack.

Earlier, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron wished Trump a speedy recovery, and also said that what happened was a tragedy for democracies, and France shared the shock and outrage of the American people.

A shooting at a Trump campaign rally was reported on July 13. During his speech, the former American leader grabbed his ear, then lay down on the floor, and was covered by Secret Service agents, and then urgently evacuated.