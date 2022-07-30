Former Moldovan President Dodon called Sandu “Moldovan Gorbachev”

Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon called the current head of state Maia Sandu “Moldovan Gorbachev”. He stated this in his Telegram-channel.

According to Dodon, Sandu is not accepted by the population of Moldova, but she is popular abroad as former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

“He was not loved inside the country, in the Soviet Union, but applauded outside. This is how it is with Sandu, and I’m not talking about this, Romanian political scientists said this a few months ago, ”he wrote.

Dodon also called on Sandu to refrain from traveling abroad – he claims that the head of state goes there “for the sake of applause.” Instead, the ex-president recommended to attend to the affairs of his country.

Earlier in July, Dodon accused the Moldovan government of dragging the country into a regional war in Transnistria and intending to invite NATO troops. He claims that the current head of state, Maia Sandu, is “ready for anything to stay in power.”