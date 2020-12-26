Moldova needs to resume cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), especially against the backdrop of the economic crisis in the country. This was announced on Saturday, December 26, by the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu.

“Today I discussed with the Governor of the National Bank of Moldova Octavian Armasu the macroeconomic situation in the context of the economic crisis that Moldova is experiencing, the situation in the banking system and the need to resume relations with the International Monetary Fund,” Sandu wrote on her Facebook page.

She expressed confidence in the need to strengthen the independence and potential of the National Bank. The President of Moldova also stated that the institution of the head of state will support the initiatives of the National Bank of Moldova aimed at ensuring the country’s financial stability.

On December 24, Sandu took the oath and officially took office as President of Moldova. She spoke in favor of holding early parliamentary elections without forming an interim government after the resignation of Prime Minister Ion Chicu’s cabinet.

She called the fight against corruption and the building of the right-wing state as her main tasks.

The inauguration of the elected president took place within the framework of a joint ceremonial meeting of the Parliament of Moldova and the Constitutional Court. The ceremony was attended by Acting Prime Minister Ion Chicu, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic Zinaida Greceanîi and the head of Our Party Renato Usatii, who was put on the federal wanted list in Russia. Former President of the Republic Igor Dodon refused to participate in the ceremony.

Sandu won the second round of presidential elections in Moldova. She received 57.7% of the vote, and Dodon received the support of 42.2% of the voters. After that, he congratulated his rival on the victory.