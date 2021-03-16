Moldovan President Maia Sandu has nominated Igor Grosu, leader of the pro-presidential PAS party in parliament, to the post of Prime Minister. She announced this on March 16 following negotiations with parliamentary factions.

“Considering that currently there is no formalized parliamentary majority and no candidate for the post of prime minister, I decided to nominate Igor Grosu as a candidate. I asked him to formulate the composition of the government and the program of the cabinet of ministers in order to present it in the parliament, ”the Moldovan newspaper reports. Stiri…

Sandu said that she took note of the statement put forward by the socialists and the Ravnopravie party, Marianna Durlesteanu, who withdrew her candidacy for the post of prime minister.

The first candidate nominated by Sandu for this position was Natalia Gavrilitsa, ex-Minister of Finance, vice-chairman of the Action and Solidarity party created by Sandu in January. However, in February, members of the Moldovan parliament refused to approve her as prime minister.

On March 12, ex-President of Moldova, chairman of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon announced his desire to become prime minister after early or planned parliamentary elections.

The next parliamentary elections in the republic are scheduled for 2023, but the Socialist Party does not exclude that they may be held ahead of schedule, this fall.

According to Moldovan legislation, the parliament can be dissolved in two cases: if within three months the deputies do not adopt a single law and if within the same time they do not approve the candidacy of the prime minister.

Prior to Sandu’s announcement of the appointment of Grosu as Prime Minister, since December last year, Foreign Minister Aureli Chokoy served as Prime Minister of the country. Former Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced his decision to leave his post and the resignation of the government on December 23.