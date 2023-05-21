President Sandu called on all residents of Moldova to unite for the sake of joining the EU

President Maia Sandu, at a rally in support of European integration, called on all residents of Moldova to unite in order to achieve the goal of joining the European Union. Her words lead RIA News.

On Sunday, May 21, a rally called by Sandu under the slogan “European Moldova” takes place in Chisinau. According to the head of state, this action should demonstrate to Western partners the desire to integrate into the European Union.

“We gathered at the Great National Assembly Square to say that Moldova is a European country, that its inhabitants are masters at home. We chose the only chance for the development of Moldova, so that our country would no longer be on the outskirts of Europe,” Sandu said.

Earlier, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said that Moldova is ready to join the European Union. She also called for the start of the negotiation process on this issue as soon as possible. It is planned that the integration process will be completed by 2030.