Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country’s authorities will not be able to provide the unrecognized Pridnestrovian with the vaccine against COVID-19, which was promised in Romania, but they will not prevent the residents of the unrecognized republic from vaccinating with the Russian drug Sputnik V. She announced this on Saturday, January 16.

“We have such an idea – to invite health workers from the left bank, if they want, to get vaccinated here. However, we cannot deliver the vaccine to the left bank due to the fact that conditions have not been created for this, ”Sandu said on the air of the TV channel“RTR-Moldova“.

According to her, the Moldovan authorities do not intend to impede the vaccination of residents of Transnistria with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”.

“People will have a choice,” Sandu said.

In November last year, the former President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, announced that he was ready to be one of the first to be vaccinated with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”. He noted that about 100 thousand doses of the Russian vaccine are expected to be delivered to the republic, some of which will be transferred to Transnistria. reported “RIA News”.

Earlier, on October 19, Dodon said that Moldova intends to purchase a Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection by the end of 2020.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.