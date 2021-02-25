Moldovan President Maia Sandu allowed a referendum to be held in the country on her possible resignation, if the problem with the dissolution of the parliament is not resolved by March 23. Reported by RIA News…

Sandu explained that if it is not possible to agree on holding early parliamentary elections by the end of March, Moldovans will be asked whether the president should leave office or not. She stressed that the option with a vote would be the most democratic in the current situation.

It is noted that since December 2020, the post of prime minister remains vacant in the country. Sandu nominates ex-finance minister Natalia Gavrilitsa for this post, but parliament refuses to support her appointment. At the same time, the President announced that she was not going to change her mind.

According to Moldovan legislation, the president has the right to dissolve parliament if he fails to elect a new head of the cabinet within three months.

Previously, Sandu herself asked parliamentarians to reject her proposed nomination for prime minister in order to speed up the process of his dissolution and early elections. She stressed that the constitution does not prohibit the head of state from proposing the same person to the deputies throughout the entire voting period.