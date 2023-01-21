Moldovan President Maia Sandu on January 20 in an interview with Politico admitted the possibility of the country’s refusal of neutrality for the sake of joining NATO.

“There is now a serious discussion about our ability to protect ourselves, whether we can do it alone or should we be part of a larger alliance,” Sandu said.

She stressed that the rejection of neutrality must take place “through a democratic process.”

At the same time, as noted in the article, a “flagrant obstacle” to Moldova’s accession to NATO is the presence of the Russian military in Transnistria.

According to the Moldovan constitution, the country has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO as part of a partnership plan.

At the same time, according to a poll conducted by the CBS-Research Center for Sociological Research in November, more than half of Moldovans (54.5%) do not support the republic’s accession to NATO.

In October, ex-president Igor Dodona, the Moldovan rulers can use the help of the constitutional court to bring NATO troops into the country at any time, despite the neutrality of the state.