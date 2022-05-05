Home page World

A sandstorm in Iraq has left people with severe respiratory problems. Thousands had to go to the hospital. Climate change is making itself felt in the Middle East.

Baghdad – Orange light, cloudy air and only a few meters of visibility: The pictures from Iraq reveal an almost mystical atmosphere. The recordings are reminiscent of the Sahara dust that covered southern Germany in particular with fine grains of sand in mid-March. In Iraq, however, the extent of the sandstorm is much more dramatic than what Germany and Europe experienced a few weeks ago. The storm is the seventh of its kind within a month and this time has serious consequences for the population.

Sandstorm in Iraq: Apparently a total of 5000 people in hospitals

More than 700 people with respiratory problems caused by the dust have been hospitalized in the province of Al-Anbar, west of the capital Baghdad. This is reported by the state news agency INA, citing local authorities. Hundreds of hospital admissions were also reported in other provinces. And in the capital Baghdad alone, 2,000 people had to be treated. According to the INA news agency, air traffic is currently continuing.

The country in the Middle East has around 40 million inhabitants and is divided into 18 provinces. Six of them are now shrouded in the dense cloud of dust. In the affected areas, the authorities are asking the population not to leave their homes to avoid coming into contact with the dangerous dust.

Sandstorms in Iraq: A sign of climate change

There are always sandstorms in Iraq. In the summer months in particular, there are strong north-west winds in the desert region that blow over the floodplains of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. But in addition to the sandstorms, Iraq has also been increasingly hit by extreme heat waves and periods of drought in recent years. As is currently the case in India and Pakistan, temperatures have soared to unusual and almost unbearable levels. According to estimates by the World Bank, the country could even lose around 20 percent of its water reserves by 2050. As recently as early April, a government official warned that his country could expect “272 days of dust” a year for decades to come. President Barham Salih also warns of the consequences of climate change for his country.

He posted a picture of Lake Sawa, a few hundred kilometers south of Baghdad, on Twitter in late April. Salih describes the lake as the “pearl of the south in Samawa” and remembers the beautiful oasis he visited with his father when he was young. Today there is not much left of it: the lake is drying up more and more. According to Salih, this is “to lament and a reminder of the existential dangers of climate change. Tackling climate change must become a national priority.”