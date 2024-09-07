The footage shows intense combat between Tramplers, a sort of quadrupedal mech driven by players, and shows off the assembly editor for the first time, which apparently will give users the chance to let their imagination run wild and create the war machine of their dreams.

tinyBuild and the developers of Hologryph and TowerHaus have released a new trailer Gameplay Trailer of the open world PvPvE spare all Sand which opens registrations for multiplayer playtest which will take place in the near future.

What we know about Sand

Sand is set in an alternate world, where in 1910 humanity has begun to explore space and colonize other planets, with the Austro-Hungarian Empire at the forefront. The story takes place on Sophie, a planet once rich in resources, but due to an environmental catastrophe has forced much of the population to flee. Now only a few brave people come to this planet in search of priceless treasures.

Tramplers are not only essential in battle, as we saw in the video above, but they are also essential to the overall gameplay. They represent the‘the only safe way to cross the sandy lands infested with monsters and other players, while also acting as a mobile base that can be built and upgraded at will. Combat also doesn’t just take place in mechs, with players able to assault enemy Tramplers and engage in gun battles.

As mentioned at the beginning, the trailer invites players to sign up for Sand playtests. If you are interested, you can do so on Steam, at this address.