The Yeclano coach believes that Loreto “is going to change the chip on footballers, who are quite guilty when a coach is thrown out” From left to right, Yeray, Carrillo and Niguel Muñoz, yesterday, in the training that Real Murcia carried out in Campoamor under the orders of Loreto. / REAL MURCIA SERGIO CONESA Friday, 19 February 2021, 01:37



The premiere of Loreto on the Real Murcia bench will be this Sunday at 5 pm receiving Yeclano de Sandroni. A game in which both teams absolutely need to get all three points. The pimentoneros want to rush their options to get into the top three at the end of the first phase and those of the Altiplano pret