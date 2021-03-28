Sandroni. / nacho García / aGM

Sandroni gave his squad a free weekend so that his players can face the new section of the season with a clear head, leaving behind everything they suffered in the first part of the competition. The Argentine coach of Yeclano will have his entire squad available once he recovers the central Fran Martínez, who did not play the last game of the first phase in Seville due to suspension, and also Manu Castillo, who felt some discomfort in the training match of the last Friday at the Municipal de La Constitución.

The Barça team will face Recreativo de Huelva in the Nuevo Colombino next Sunday (12.00 pm), in the first of the eight games that the Altiplano team will face in the next two months. With only 11 points, the Yeclanos could need 20 points of the 24 they have to contest to be able to dream of avoiding a double downgrade.

On the second day they will receive Las Palmas B, a duel that could be played on Sunday, April 11 at 11 am at the request of the Canarian club.