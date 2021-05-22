Forbidden to go out is a comedy starring Renzo schuller Y Anahí de Cárdenas, whose filming began at the end of February and is currently in the editing stage.

Written and directed by Sandro Ventura , this first co-production by Big Bang Films and Movistar is a story that seeks to make people reflect on life as a couple.

“It is a film about the tolerance of living as a couple, especially in times when tolerance is fragile and not only in Peru, but also in the world. There is a lot of intolerance, you see it every day for the elections, for example, “he says.

“The film is not about quarantine, but it is about tolerance linked to the couple. Obviously they are going to see situations that are going to identify us all, that has happened to us, but that is the excuse to present a couple, and show them as human beings that they are, with virtues and defects ”.

We asked if the tape could migrate to streaming, since our cinemas are still closed. “All the films that we have, which are three, are for theaters due to an economic issue, first of all. Peru is not a market, let’s say, interesting or potential for Netflix, for Amazon or any other platform because we are very small ”, he responds.

To this we remind you that Netflix has already arrived in Peru (in allusion to Backpackers, a tape located in Cusco and where Bruno Ascenzo directed Stephanie Cayo and the Spanish Maxi Iglesias). “Yes, but one and with a basically international cast. In other words, let’s see how many film in Mexico, Argentina or Colombia? ”.

But it’s the beginning, isn’t it?

Ah, of course, but I think that this will not prosper until there is more internet in Peru. Put yourself in the case of Netflix. He looks at his map and says: ‘Let’s see, how many people have internet in Mexico: 100. Argentina: 80, Chile: 70, Colombia: 70 and in Peru: 30. Where are you going? It is a simple matter of logic. So our country has a very low internet penetration compared to other much larger countries.

That is why our films cost less, they are less interested in them, there is not, let’s say, an interest of the State to promote our artists in general. Our artists are not popular abroad, we have very few people who have cost them, you have to take your hat off for them, because they have left, they have emigrated to achieve their things.

It is not like Colombia that there is an entire industry supported by the State itself and its laws. Same as Argentina. It is another culture, another system, another way of supporting talent. Here, I feel that we are a slightly strange country in that sense. That it is a beginning and it is celebrated, of course, how good that they begin to look at us and that it is a success, and not only in Peru but in Latin America, and that this gives rise to us to produce more, but I think that more than quality is the penetration of the internet in each country which makes Netflix or any other streaming look at us.