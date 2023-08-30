For the national filmmaker, screenwriter, producer and editor, Sandro Ventura, the criticisms of Peruvian comedy films are, for the most part, unfounded, since he considers that a large part of them are only carried away by misinformation on social networks. In addition, he considers that it is “terrible” to demonize and belittle the genre, since its only purpose is to provide entertainment to the public.

On the other hand, Ventura also spoke with La República about the criticism of the new film that is under his direction, ‘Forbidden to go out’, and said that he does not pay attention to malicious comments. In addition, he referred to the films that will represent us at the Oscars and the Goya Awards.

‘Forbidden to go out’, the new proposal by Sandro Ventura

The new film by the Peruvian director, ‘Forbidden to go out’, is a comedy set in times of pandemic with the participation of renowned actors such as Renzo Schuller, Anahí de Cárdenas, Merly Morello, among others. Ventura pointed out that he worked on this footage during the period of confinement and that he was inspired by some close cases of couples who separated, but who, due to health restrictions, had to live together.

He added that, although the tape is located at the time when COVID-19 was just entering our country, it is not the main point of the plot, since he preferred to focus on the purely human issue, giving value to marriage and the family. and to stress the importance of spending time with loved ones before it’s too late.

“Demonizing Peruvian comedy seems terrible to me”

On the other hand, he referred to the criticism he received on social networks for making a comedy on a subject as sensitive as the coronavirus, which caused the death of many people around the world. Ventura pointed out that historically there have been various productions that are highly recognized today and that are comedies on very tragic themes, pointing out that, no matter how sad the situation may be, people should face it with a smile: “How horrible a depressed world would be. It’s not the world I’d like to live in,” he said.

He also pointed out that, for some years now, many people have demonized Peruvian comedy, and, in some cases, come to belittle it, something for which he expressed his total disagreement: “Damnizing comedy seems terrible to me. Historically it was a genre that was in charge not only of entertaining but also of generating awareness among the population”.

Sandro Ventura directed films like ‘Crazy April Sky’, ‘Possessed’, ‘A macabre comedy’, ‘Dad X three’, ‘Fat world’, among others. Photo: sandroventura.com

Peruvian cinema and misinformation

Ventura also referred to the films nominated to represent Peru in the next edition of the Oscars and the Goya Awards and indicated that the controversy over the “choice” of ‘Coveted Single 2’ was caused by misinformation, since it was not selected as many people pointed out, but it was one of the three films that, together with ‘Queens without a crown’ and ‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’, sent their application in the required time.

“People prefer to criticize rather than find out about something. The Oscars deal with a current issue. To apply you must choose the right film, an experimental film will not work. They are an award to the film industry and the industry is commercial,” she noted.

On the other hand, he mentioned that, in his opinion, ‘Willaq Pirqa’ was the right choice to represent Peru at the Goya Awards, since it is a film that can generate sensations in foreign audiences.

Finally, he invited all the public to go to the movie theaters to see ‘Forbidden to go out’ and that, if it does not meet expectations, he is willing to listen to all the criticism. “Go see it so you can draw your own conclusions, and if you don’t like it, feel free to criticize it.”