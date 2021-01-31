Sandro Ventura, Peruvian director and producer, celebrated 15 years of career as a filmmaker. After practicing entertainment journalism for several years, the also screenwriter decided that it was time to dedicate himself to his main vocation: cinema.

Since he began his career in this difficult industry, he has managed to direct and produce various films such as Heaven in April, The worst of my weddings and Papá por tres, which won awards at various international festivals.

The communicator spoke with The Republic and spoke of what cinemas and theaters have faced. He also assured that it is time for managers and authorities to grant alternatives for the resumption of cultural activities.

Sandro Ventura

-What do you think was your most important achievement in these 15 years of experience?

In Peru, making films is already an important achievement because we do not have a consolidated industry, nor an understanding support from the Government or the State. That is clearly seen with the tax issues and other things. So, I believe that having achieved stability in this context, at least until 2020, is the true achievement. All the filmmakers who have managed to make a living from cinema and from our profession, I think it is wonderful and something very difficult to achieve.

-What have you learned from the Peruvian industry in this time?

First, I have learned that it is not an industry as such, we have a very small industry in which producers, exhibitors, distributors, etc. are involved. Visible companies are in those areas. I have learned that it is an industry that has not been fully consolidated.

I have learned that this is a profession, more than a passion, in which one enters by vocation. Many people enter because they think they are going to become a millionaire and that is false. What’s more, many people have lost money because it is a high-risk business.

-Before entering the cinema you worked as a journalist, why the change?

I always wanted to make films, I studied communications and then I went to the cinema. I entered journalism by chance, at a time when entertainment journalism had not been so misrepresented. What attracted me to that world was that I watched cultural issues, film criticism, music, going to film sets. In the end, it was a journey, because that way I also made contacts and was able to enter what was always my vocation.

For that reason, I have enormous respect for journalists. I regret that suddenly other themes are mixed with the real show.

-Papá por tres, one of your latest productions, represented Peru in different international festivals. How was the experience of being recognized for your work worldwide?

Yeah right. Dad for three It has given me a lot of satisfaction. As a film, it is a source of pride and, although it is true it had a medium reception, then we began to see fruit in 22 international festivals, in which it won six awards, including the best actress award for Camucha Negrete.

They are awards that we have humbly received, celebrated very internally because it was during the quarantine … The year in which I could have traveled everywhere representing Peru, the situation finally did not allow it. Likewise, it is nice to know that in some way the film has been seen around the world, even in a virtual way it has been amazing to hear the name of your country. It was very exciting, my mom felt like she had won the Oscar.

Sandro Ventura

-You have also been in charge of other productions such as Don’t tell me a spinster and The worst of my weddings, do you consider comedy to be your favorite genre?

I love other genres, in fact the movie Dad for three was a drama movie, it had a lot of that, but it was eventually sold as a family comedy. We have also done other films like Possessed and The Benefit of the Doubt. I’m not going to deny that comedy always beats me, I’m a person who likes to laugh at everything.

I love all kinds of genres. In Big Bang (his production company with Adolfo Aguilar), each one arrives with their proposal.

-This industry is currently criticized a lot in Peru because many films have a more commercial style. What do you think about this?

In 2019, more than 30 Peruvian films were released, among them there were comedies, dramas, even documentaries such as The Revolution and the Earth. The variety is there, the big problem is that some of these productions have not had the same impact as other types of content.

There are many people who complain that there is no cultural cinema, but they will not see that content. This also happens in the international market, many films from the United States or Europe arrive in Peru and pass without pain or glory, they are overshadowed by other premieres such as The Lion King, The Avengers, etc.

That public that complains that there is always the same thing, they will not see the films that they are supposedly demanding. Herencia, a film that we worked on inspired by Peruvian music and culture, was seen by 1,000 people. It was a research project of two years and in the end there were very few people to see it, people were not interested.

After all, you have a business to maintain. While it is true that it is art, as a good profession it is also a business. There are many people involved in the production of a film and those people are not going to do it for the love of art.

-About the pandemic, which has also affected the entertainment market, how have you dealt with this situation from your profession as a filmmaker?

Thank God we have 14 films and, although the company is closed, we have been selling the films abroad. That allowed us to put together our ‘little pig’ and be able to finish some projects that were left unfinished by the coronavirus.

I have kept doing scripts, I am currently writing for an animated film. So, we are reactivated as we get financing. Now we have more debt than work, that’s why we applied for the State cultural bonus, but they didn’t give it to us. They said they were ‘moments of austerity’.

-Since last year all the cinemas have been closed and for the moment no company has chosen to follow the protocols of the State, what do you think will happen in the coming months?

I think they have demonized the cinema. According to the protocols they proposed, the chocolate shops, which is the main source of income for the rooms, were not going to work. Then, the entrepreneurs prefer not to open and the whole industry collapses.

They allow restaurants and venues to open with their respective measures, why can’t the same thing happen at the cinema? I think they would even be willing to put separating stained glass on each seat. I am not saying that they are 100% open, but there are ways to adapt the protocols taking into account the business model of each market.

We have everything against it at the moment. Cinema and theater are perhaps the only industries that have not yet been reactivated. People, especially in these circumstances, need art and healthy entertainment.

-Even during the crisis you have been able to complete Mundo gordo, a production that underwent changes in the middle of production due to the coronavirus. Tell us about this project

We have not yet been able to release it, but we were able to complete the recordings that were interrupted by the first quarantine. We have handled the issue of the virus very well, we all went through discard tests, all keeping their distance and wearing masks. We even had to change some scenes in the script.

In a project that was born from a sole proprietor of Daniel San Román. He talks about accepting himself, in a time when the perfect figure is highly valued and is part of the despair of many people. The film is a romantic comedy about a comedian who falls in love with a girl with whom he meets again after a long time.

It’s going to be starring Micky Vargas and Daniela Feijoo, who are excellent actors. Then Renzo Schuller, Sandra Vergara, Jesús Alzamora, Regina Alcóver, Camucha Negrete and Maju Mantilla also participate, making her film debut.

Sandro Ventura

-What other projects do you have for this year?

I’m working on a script for a commissioned animated film, which I can’t give many details about. In addition, we are working on a project that will take place in the midst of the pandemic, about a couple who learn to live together during these times. What better way to test a marriage than the pandemic, to test tolerance. It is something that draws my attention a lot.

-Were you inspired by a personal experience with your current partner?

No, but I have lived through the quarantine with my girlfriend and our dog. We have been in a relationship for more than two years, but with the pandemic it has multiplied by five I think, ”she laughs. Happily we have both endured and had fun, we have looked for a way to get through this quarantine with impeccable mental health.

That was not the case for many people, who suddenly found themselves in the middle of a divorce or separation. I was inspired by that situation. In the end, the quarantine ends up being a kind of scenario, not as much as the main plot. She is funny, cute and talks about tolerance, which I think is missing a lot in our country.

Sandro Ventura

