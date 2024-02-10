14 years have passed since a Peruvian film was nominated for the last and only time at the Oscar awards. On that occasion our representative was 'La teta scareda', directed by Claudia Llosa and starring Magaly Solier. The Republic had an interview with the national director Sandro Venturawho highlighted that the lack of support from the State does not allow our films to have visibility both internationally and in Peru, something that makes it difficult for us to be considered by the Academy.

The well-known filmmaker stressed that the lack of money, added to the high taxes on the film industry, are the main reasons why we are at a disadvantage compared to other countries in the region, such as Colombia, Mexico, Chile, among others, which do They are protagonists of the most important awards for the seventh art.

Sandro Ventura points out that it is the same production companies that are in charge of promoting the films involved in the Oscar and for this you need money. To explain this case, he gives us an example of what happened with 'The scared tit', our only representative at the Academy Awards. It indicates that Claudia Llosa's film was part of a campaign by Spanish producers that allowed her nomination.

Likewise, it highlights that there are several Peruvian films that win different awards abroad, but that do not generate an impact in the country, since no one finds out about it due to the lack of promotion. “The issue of promotion is left aside. We are a country that believes that everything Peruvian is bad, So if we don't believe it, we are hardly going to make the world believe that we have a good product.”, he commented.

Regarding the economic issue, Sandro Ventura He also commented that cinema in Peru is very far from other countries, such as Argentina, Mexico or Colombia, not to mention the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, Ventura points out that countries like Chile or Spain support their candidates in different awards ceremonies, something that does not happen in our country. “We pay 30% taxes. People complain about why they are going to give them things if they don't give anything, but we are the industry that probably generates the most, in addition to providing jobs and boosting the surrounding economy. If they don't see that, then what are they going to be thinking about the Oscar or other awards. They're not interested in it”, he stated.

Likewise, the filmmaker was punctual in stating that they do not expect the State to give them things, since the industry itself is in charge of repaying that support. “The support of the State attracts people for filming, attracts platforms, encourages tourism, attracts foreign talents to be able to exchange with ours and attracts awards, As long as that doesn't happen, we are going to continue complaining that Peruvian cinema is bad”, he noted.

On the other hand, Ventura also gave the example of Santo Domingo, a country that received Peruvian films. “Now there are 3 Peruvian films that were filmed in Santo Domingo and that is no coincidence. Santo Domingo has 70% tax incentives. Colombia has 40% or 45%, Chile has a little less, but it has.”

Another aspect to take into account to explain the low consideration of Peruvian cinema at the Oscars is the lack of strategy on the part of our authorities. According to the director of 'Crazy April Sky', 'Papá

“There is a lack of a good strategy from those who choose the films. I don't want to say that the recent elections have been bad, but since the Oscar is an award that is based on a certain situation, there should be someone who sniffs out what could work to attract attention. Have a kind of real mapping on what is best for us to achieve the candidacy and invest a little there,” he assured.

If we talk about Peruvian cinema, it is almost inevitable to talk about comedy, since in recent years the most massive Peruvian productions were aimed at that genre. For Sandro Venturathat comedy 'boom' no longer exists today, and this is because the same audience requests other types of content.

“I don't think there is a comedy boom now. All current comedies have failed. There are films for the Oscar and others for the box office. That happens everywhere. I released two films last year and the drama one did better than the comedy. “I think there is a change, I think people are asking for more original content,” she indicated.

Ventura indicates that to improve the viewing of Peruvian cinema we must start with ourselves. “You have to start at home. We can have the best movie in the history of Peru, but if no one finds out, it stays in the country”.

Another point to improve are the awards in our country, which, in their opinion, do not have sufficient relevance for the dissemination of national cinema. “We don't have a major festival. We have the Lima Festival, but it is not a festival that I promote. If a Peruvian film wins, it does not mean that it will translate into box office in Peru,” he said.

“We need something that enhances that, an award that enhances it, not the awards of a newspaper that chooses winners according to what suits them or according to the taste of one or two people. If those awards were important, surely those films would go abroad, but they don't cause anything,” Ventura emphasized.

Finally, the filmmaker stressed the importance of the State's participation in refounding our cinema. “The law must be changed and tax benefits given to films, just like other countries do. If I invest in filming in Peru there must be a benefit that allows me to generate peace of mind. That they eliminate abusive taxes, that they eliminate the 10% tax on municipalities. The Government must get its act together and make the possible changes so that the film industry works”, he concluded.