Giulia’s post in support of Sandro

Sandro Tonali he was disqualified for ten months from all world competitions, both club and national. Ten months of on-field disqualification and eight of alternative penalties, adherence to an anti-gambling treatment plan and availability for 16 “in presence” matches organized by the Italian Football Federation. This is the agreement that the federal prosecutor’s office reached with Sandro Tonali.

The social post — For weeks Tonali’s partner, Giulia Pastore, stopped posting on social media. No photos, no comments. Today, after weeks, the influencer broke the silence and shared a post. “Always and forever on your side”, Giulia wrote. The journey is long but Giulia has no intention of leaving the former AC Milan player alone.

October 30 – 5.58pm

