02/20/2025



Updated at 7:24 p.m.





He entered the jail on May 25, 2017 as part of a money laundering investigation related to the purchase of television rights and did not abandon it up to almost two years later, when the National Court acquitted him of all the positions. From that time, Sandro Rosell clearly remembers -although he has made him forget it – The moment he first stepped on the prison.

«The first day I had a very bad time, but I try not to remember or have forgotten. Upon arriving at jail they gave me two condoms and two vaseline packages. And I said: ‘Hosti, on top of me in jail and I am innocent, we can end bad here, ”Rosell details in an interview in the ’59 seconds’ program of the 2, in which he assures that the detail left him« deranged”.

In statements to Gemma Nierga, the former president of Barça explains that both products were part of a kit that It included “a toothbrush, bath paper and a towel”but did not use them. This first impact, Rosell has tried to keep it in his memory as an anecdote, just as he has done with other situations lived during the two years of confinement.

In addition, he spoke about the reasons why he ended up in prison. «If I had not been president of Barça, I would not have gone to jail. It was a political issue clearly for the issue of ‘Operation Catalonia’ and indpendentism. They put me on a list that did not correspond to me (…) In addition to this case, many more opened me to make me guilty somewhere. Even They accused me of being a trafficker of organs», He says.









The arrival in the prison was, however, only the beginning of a stage that would also condition his later life. «You never just cleaned. When they stop me, I was an advisor to three multinationals. They sent an email telling me that I was out while the police were looking at my offices, ”says Rosell, which is defined as” superinocente “after being prosecuted for” 15 different judges. ”

On this circumstance, he affirms that, once acquitted, he called these multinationals, who refused to hire him again: “They told me not those of ‘compliance’ in case the flies”.

However, Rosell also tries to get a positive reading of his imprisoned period. «It helped me a lot to meet myselfnamely you have to be humble. Maybe, being an entrepreneur and president of Barça, you go a little high. They go down suddenly, ”he emphasizes, while also highlighting the people with whom he came into contact.