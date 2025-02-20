The one who was president of FC Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell has been interviewed by Gemma Nierga in the program 59 second of the 2 in the that he has spoken unsuccessful about how his passage has been in jail, Since entering prison for the first time on May 25, 2017 and has also talked about how justice sees in Spain.

“What I remember is that when there was already one thing that left me upset, since they gave me two condoms and Two vaseline packages in an entrance kit in which there was also a toothbrush, bathing paper and a towel, “he confessed about how the first hours were on prison. Something to try” not to remember “or” forget “, as he has told In the interview.

Rosell was finally declared innocent for justice, on which he also spoke, stating that if “He has money, there are more possibilities to get out of jail.” “If you are innocent and you have no money to pay a lawyer, they put an ex officio lawyer,” Catalan continued to say.

The former president Blaugrana at the time of his arrest was an advisor to three multinationals and was fired from his work. After the 15 judgments, of which he was finally declared innocent, he tried to be hired by them again, but they told him not for the subject of Compliance.

“If I had not been president of Barça, I do not go to jail. It was a political issue, very clearly because of the issue of independence, that put me on a list that did not correspond to me. But you never cleaned you, “he concluded.