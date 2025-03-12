The judge who investigates the payments of Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) José María Enríquez Negreira cited to declare as charged for next June the former presidents of the Barca Club Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu.

In a car, to which EFE had access, the head of the Court of Instruction number 13 of Barcelona, ​​Alejandra Gil, also agreed for another six months to investigate the Negreira casewhich this week turns two years in court.

So far, the only one of the investigated who has appeared in the case is Enrique claiming that he suffers dementia.

Judge Joaquín Aguirre, who investigated the case until his retirement last January, agreed in June 2024 to declare the rest of the accused, But he left the court without setting a date for interrogations.

Judge Alejandra Gil, who since last month happens to Aguirre at the head of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Barcelona, ​​has indicated for June 30 the statements of Sandro Rosell and Javier Enríquez, son of the former Vice President of the CTA, as well as those of former Professional Sports of Barcelona Albert Albert Soler and the former executive director of the Club Óscar Grau.

For June 17, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ana Paula RufasEnriquez Negreira couple.

In her car, the magistrate agrees to extend for another half year the investigation of the Negreira case, as the prosecution and the accusation exercised by LaLiga had requested, understanding that the procedure can be “delayed” Because the statements of the investigated have not been practiced, mandatory diligence before sending the case to trial.

In addition, the magistrate reasons, from the statements of the accused you can detach the need to practice new proceedingssuch as the “money tracking” or interrogations to witnesses who can corroborate their version about the facts.

Two years of the Negreira case

Precisely, Next Friday, two years of instruction of the Negreira case are completedopen following a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of corruption between individuals in the sports field, unfair administration and falsehood in commercial document.

In the case, it is investigated if Barcelona’s payments to the ex -arch Within the framework of a possible “systemic” corruption In the bosom of the CTA when Negreira was vice president of this body.