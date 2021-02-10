I am, great battles caused a furor in the networks with the return of Tony cam, impersonator of Sandro, on the set of the program. Last Monday, February 8, he was eliminated from the contest after losing to Mike Bravo, who looked like Marilyn Manson.

This time, Cam returned determined to recover his consecrated chair, so he decided to challenge ‘Myriam Hernandez‘. His presentation ended up captivating the members of the jury.

‘Sandro’ managed to stay in the competition by interpreting one of his best-known songs: “My friend the puma”. While Allie García, impersonator of the Chilean singer, delighted with “Eres”.

Both presentations were applauded by the demanding jury of the program, even congratulating ‘Myriam Hernández’ for the presentation she offered this time. However, only one had to stay in the competition and, by unanimous vote, they decided to bet on ‘Sandro’.

What a great battle. It’s good that you kept your word (to ‘Sandro’ for returning to the program), because it was important to you and to us. ‘Myriam’ I knew that you were going to come here giving the battle and the fight that you gave today ”, said Mauri Stern.

“I am happy to listen to both of them today, they are professionals, great talents,” said Katia Palma.

