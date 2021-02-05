One of the most anticipated imitators by the public appeared in I am, great battles. The copycat Sandro he completed his participation in the program with a heart-stopping battle.

Tony Cam, who had already anticipated his return, surprised the jury and viewers by challenging ‘Mon Laferte‘, with whom he starred in the closest battle of the night.

The interpreter decided to sing one of the most popular songs of the original artist. “As I did.” For its part, the ‘consecrated’ faced the challenger with “Poppy flower.”

After listening to both participants, the members of the judging panel highlighted the work of the imitators and also exposed some flaws that they noticed during their respective presentations.

Mauri Stern, Tony Succar, Maricarmen Marín and Katia Palma they considered that ‘Sandro’ performed a somewhat exaggerated imitation, while Mon Laferte presented some detunings in different parts of the song.

After an intense discussion, the cast of I am, great battles could not make a unanimous decision and in the end the vote was tied.

Due to the result that was presented, the imitators of Sandro and Mon Laferte will have to face each other again in the next broadcast of the Latina program.

I am, great battles: Cristian Rivero defends the program

The host of I am, great battles referred to the criticism generated by this edition of the program and assured that the space has played a very important role in the work of established artists.

“This stage is the platform that our imitators need to promote what they are doing during this quarantine period, which is so important, such as virtual concerts, greetings, the duets they do. This platform helps them to continue generating, “he said. Cristian Rivero.

