Sandro Pertini, the CDX council of Lucca says “no”. Oppositions in revolt

It explodes political storm for the decision taken by the municipality of Luccathe majority council of Cdx has decided to say “no” to the naming of a path for Sandro Pertini, former President of the Republic. This was decided by the city council the motion was rejected by councilor Daniele Bianucci (Left with), rejected with 17 votes against and 12 in favour. There discussion to the vote was characterized by a strong tension, like the one between the councilor of “Difendere Lucca” Fabio Barsanti, former leader of Casapound, and the councilor of the Democratic Party, Francesco Raspini. He didn’t wait long the intervention of the centre-left who wants to bring controversy into Parliament with a question to the Minister of the Interior Plant yourself.

Even the secretary of the Democratic Party Schlein intervenes on the issue: “Disconcerting. It’s hard to understand what they are the values ​​that guide the right in this country. The ‘No’ received from the Lucca City Council to the naming of a street after the former President of the Republic Sandro Pertini is disconcerting. And faced with the story of a man who he dedicated his life to the defense of freedom and the affirmation of social justice also came the massacre of the group leader of the Brothers of Italy who shouted “to us” in the Chamber, underlined Schlein.

