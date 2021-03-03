‘Sandro’ again moved the jurors of I am, great battles to tears. In the edition of this Tuesday, March 2, the impersonator of the Argentine singer moved with the song “Poor my dear mother.”

Tony cam, who imitates the balladeer, chose this theme for his battle with ‘Gilberto Santa Rosa’. He broke down during his performance, while singing the theme song.

Karen Schwarz could not help but be moved, and after the performance of the characterizer, she left a reflection on the chosen song.

“In such difficult times that we are living, mom is everything. Let’s take care of it and take care of ourselves. Life goes like this (fast) ”, expressed the host of the program.

Mauri Stern took the floor and remembered his mother before the return. “I have my mother Licha. He used to call me ‘Lichito’ as a child ”, said the Mexican singer.

“’Sandro’, beyond the musical, you have a gift to be able to interpret. That cannot even be studied. You were born for this, to touch the hearts of millions of people”Added Tony Succar.

For her part, Maricarmen Marín praised the impersonator for his ability to move people. What ability to make lumps in the throat. Thank you for your talent, ”said the former Agua Bella member.

Finally, the jury unanimously chose ‘Sandro’ as the winner. In this way, Tony Cam stays for one more date on the talent reality show.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.