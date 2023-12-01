Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2023 – 11:52

The director of Real Estate Business at Santander Brasil, Sandro Gamba, will be the president of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip) in the biennium from 2024 to 2025. He will replace José Rocha Neto, vice-president of Bradesco, who completes mandate this year.

Gamba is a civil engineer and has a postgraduate degree in production engineering from the University of São Paulo (USP), and in real estate business from Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (Faap). Furthermore, he has an MBA from Insper and was part of the advanced management program (PGA) at Fundação Dom Cabral and Insead – France.

He was also CEO of the developer Gafisa. He has been a director of Santander since 2020, and in the current management of Abecip, he holds the position of vice president.

Rocha leaves the presidency of Abecip after two years that were among the most active in real estate financing via savings in the country. The year 2022 was the second best in history, and 2023 should be the third, if the sector’s projections are confirmed.

The record year for real estate financing in the country was 2021, a period in which the economy’s basic interest rate was in single digits.

The savings system faces the challenge of attracting deposits again, after two years of withdrawals, which reduces the volume available for real estate financing. On the other hand, banks have sought to diversify funding sources, to maintain financing capacity even with withdrawals from savings accounts.