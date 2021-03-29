The artist Tony Cam, known for playing Sandro in Yo soy, made an alert call to all his followers on social networks and denounced that false accounts of Instagram and Facebook they use their image to scam.

“I want to clarify that I only have two official accounts, which are the ones I transmit. This one which is Instagram, (which) is verified, and the one on Facebook I am Sandro Tony Cam. They are sending me many screenshots of other accounts on Instagram, above all, that are being created to obtain unnecessary data from the people who kindly follow me, “commented the artist on his official Instagram profile.

“Let it be clear to you, I will never ask you for a bank account number, a telephone number, I will not do it. Please don’t fall for any of those games, ”the singer continued.

Tony Cam assured that he usually sends voice messages when he wants to communicate with someone and reiterated that he does not agree to meet with his fans. “I don’t date people in any cafe, hotel, or restaurant, I don’t date people for that. Screenshots of a fake account have been sent to me, ”he said.

Tony Cam, ‘Sandro’ from Yo soy will hold a virtual concert this Sunday, March 28. Photo: Tony Cam Instagram

On the other hand, the participant of I am, great battles, great celebrities invited his followers to connect to the virtual concert that he will offer this Sunday, March 28 at 8:00 pm, through his Facebook page. “I’m setting up the stage, the lights, the cameras so that you can witness a beautiful show,” he concluded.

