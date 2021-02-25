The Sandro impersonator captivated the jury of Yo soy, great battles with his interpretation of the song “Bravo por ti” last Tuesday, February 23. During his presentation, the artist surprised everyone by appearing characterized by clown, just as the original did in the Argentine film Gitano, which was released in 1970.

After the show, Tony Cam, who previously made Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marín cry with “My hands”, received harsh criticism for his imitation on social networks. Many of the netizens made fun of him and claimed that he was exaggerating in his imitation, for which they called him ‘clown’.

Given these comments, ‘Sandro’ made your download through your official account Instagram. In his statement, the ‘Gypsy’ imitator ignored criticism of his person and, instead, asked that the clown be respected, even more so taking into account the praiseworthy work he does.

Tony Cam, impersonator of Sandro in I am

“I have never been offended by being called a clown, what hurts me is that they use this profession so beautiful and heartfelt to want to humiliate me. The clown who despite his sorrows comes out to steal a smile from you. There are many qualifiers that you can use to try to ‘humiliate me’ if that makes you happy, but do not denigrate the profession of the clown, “he assured the participant of I am, great battles.

I am: ‘Sandro’ performs show dressed as a clown

Last Tuesday night, ‘Sandro’ appeared dressed as a clown in I am, great battles and won the praise of the jury.

“Very well sung and performed. Using the perfect timing to pull this ‘behind it all, that’s what it is’ mask. And I’ve felt that emotion, that feeling. Every one of your words ”, commented Maricarmen Marín about the presentation.

‘Sandro’ faced ‘Laura León’

Look how was the confrontation between Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ and the impersonator of the Mexican Laura Leon, who returned to step on the stage of I am, great battles in search of a seat in the consecrated. Here the full video of the battle.

I am: ‘Sandro’ makes ‘Amanda Miguel’ cry

The gala of February 19, 2021, removed sensitive fibers after the presentation of Tony Cam with the song “Hands”, album single I want to fill myself with you from 1968.

Abigail Márquez, an impersonator of Amanda Miguel, was especially moved because it reminded her of a very special person to her.

“It reminds me of my grandmother. She listened to her. My first steps as a singer, when I was 5 years old I started it with ‘Rosa, Rosa’. Therefore, not so much to fight, but it was an honor to be on stage with you, “he said.

