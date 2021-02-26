Showman, singer and established artist, Tony cam he has obtained a variety of qualifiers during the last six years in which he has shone from the Yo soy stages with his imitation of Sandro. And, despite the success he obtained, the Peruvian artist assures that his greatest achievement has been touching the hearts of the members of the jury when interpreting “Las manos” and “Bravo por ti”.

The 37-year-old singer talks about his beginnings in music during his adolescence and the teachings left to him by his father, the renowned keyboardist Manuel ‘el Chino’ Cam, who was key to his development as an artist.

– Tony, you were born in an artistic environment. At what point do you decide that you would dedicate yourself to music?

Yes, my father is a musician and, since I was little, I have always been inclined towards music. Since ever.

– During your adolescence you had a rock band …

Yeah sure, I had like three. It had rock bands and a small group of music from the memory, but combined with trova.

– At that time your father still did not accept that you dedicate yourself to music?

No, just my dad finds me in one of the places singing with my little group of music from the memory. I always wanted to be a rocker, but I aimed for something else. I signed up for a job and said, ‘Who comes to see rock bands?’ His parents, his uncles, his godparents, older people, more to support the boy than because they like music. My dad met me at the Florentino de Barranco years ago, that’s when he saw that my vocation towards music was serious. Then he takes me out of the group to join his.

– What rock bands do you hear?

I am a Beatlemaniac by heart. I’m a lifelong Beatles fan, not even one in particular, all of them. Even when they split up I listened to them separately. Apart from the Beatles, I am passionate about Metallica, Guns N ‘Roses, heavy metal. I like Marilyn Manson, I really like heavy music and, at the same time, my memory music, which I have always liked, romantic music.

– Your story with Sandro does not start with Yo soy, you have been singing his songs many years ago …

Sure, the themes of Sandro I sing them since I was 17 years old and now I am 37, I already have 20 years of artistic life. My father is the one who takes advantage of that, of the tonality of my voice, the register. He says it looks like Sandro, Leonardo Fabio, Nino Bravo, El Greco. So he started looking for a repertoire of those singers for me, but the one who always fascinated me was Sandro because he was a guy who did everything, I paid him tributes without imitating.

In the program, I just started to imitate him and because, more than anything, I was doing parodies of José José, Camilo Sesto and Manolo Otero to make the show fun.

– How do you work on the level of interpretation of each song that you present in Yo soy?

My father taught me many things and to this day I continue to learn from him. He told me that a beautiful song, with beautiful lyrics and with a beautiful melody, is nothing if the artist cannot convey what he felt at the time he wrote the song, who was he thinking of, why did he suffer in that moment.

That is one of the qualities that he left me, I get into the song a lot when singing it, I make it my own even if the story hasn’t happened to me, I imagine the pain, I imagine that suffering and I try to transmit it whatever it is: love, heartbreak, hope. And, oddly enough, it is not easy. Every human being has a cuirass and trying to break it to try to reach the heart of the person, that is very complicated and I think I have been able to achieve it in these last finery.

Life, with all the things it has given me, with all the things it has taken from me, I think it gives me a little more solidity when it comes to interpreting. Suddenly if I had not suffered or life had not hit me, I would not know what pain is.

– Why do you dare to appear in the casting of Yo soy only in 2015 if you already had the character of Sandro?

The program began in 2012 and, just beginning, they looked for me to participate in the program because there are two ways to get there: one is through casting and the other through search. They looked for me and invited me to participate. I did not want to because at that time my career was good, I was working, I opened shows for Leo Dan and Los Iracundos, I sang with several international artists of my memory.

Besides, I was afraid of taking risks because if I went and people knew that I was doing my Sandro shows, then if I went and they told me: ‘You’re not Sandro’, my work could go to waste. That is why I was not going, until in 2013 they detected the problem that I have in my hip and I stopped working for two years. I was having a bad time, without a job, without a home, so I no longer had anything to lose. This item is quite ungrateful, you disappear for six months and people forget you, that happened with me and I decided to go to I am like an empty glass.

– Your followers defended your interpretation of the song “Bravo por ti” in which you characterize yourself as a clown …

Most of the people who follow me, my friends —because I am not born to call them fans—, those people who love me, who have taken the time to give me a ‘like’, to write me something, I consider them. I have quite intense friends who defend me tooth and nail, which is nice, but at the same time I have also asked them to calm down because we are artists, we are exposed to criticism. I am not a gold coin so that everyone wants to idolize me, but I am not a sheet on the ground for everyone to trample on me.

With the theme of the clown, I did not complain about being attacked because, since I decided to put myself on a screen, it does not bother me that they say that my job is horrible and it amuses me that they take the time to create an account without any follower to attack me. I thank you because, in one way or another, you keep giving me attention.

What hurts me is that they want to use the term ‘clown’ as an offense when it is a very beautiful profession, very heartfelt. I have a relative who is a clown, I also consider myself a clown because within my shows I make my jokes, my jokes. Clowns have to paint their faces and make you laugh despite what they are going through. My cousin had to go to work when his mother was being watched and he did not stand in the middle of the stage to say: ‘My mother died, let’s all cry for her.’ People paid their admission to have fun.

– Is it the first time you perform this song on the show?

I am a fan of Sandro and I did it with great respect, I live thanks to his music, I have seen his movies and this is a scene from the movie The Gypsy, he escapes from his village because they accuse him of being a murderer and then he plays a clown. The heartfelt lyrics that the song has and, at a time like this in which the entire art sector is being hit in the worst way, we are about to become extinct and nobody knows it.

Everyone assumes that you are a singer and have something to live on, that the artist lives off the applause of the public. Sure, I buy my beans with palms, I pay for my house with applause and shouts (laughs). No, we all live off money and right now there is nowhere to get it from.

The only thing we have right now that they even criticized me for going to the program after all the things that have been said about Yo soy: that they don’t give us a salary, that they don’t give us for food. What I am gives us is much more than that. If it weren’t for the channel, I wouldn’t have exposure, I’d be totally gone, I’d be artistically dead. This is food for us, to be able to go out and sing, you have no idea what I feel when I see my videos and I show it to my daughters: ‘Look what your dad is doing, how could he touch the heart of one of the the strictest jurors I am could have. ‘

– Your performance managed to touch the jury …

I touched the heart of Katia Palma. She, like me, is attacked as a ‘clown’ and yes, she is a clown by profession, she is claun. She felt very identified with what I sang and they were both sides of the coin. In the final part, when I couldn’t hold back my tears, as I started to laugh in a broken way and see Mauri’s reaction laughing … It’s because he was enjoying the clown show, but Katia’s face is the other side of the clown. Those things have no prize for me, remove me from the program right there. After that presentation I am happy, I already won because I touched people’s hearts. More than winning a physical award, what an artist seeks is to transcend, leave a mark, leave a mark, leave history, in the same way that my father did, I would like to be remembered at some point when I am not there, to say : ‘Look what Tony did, what Tony accomplished.’

– Is that your goal in I am?

We do not know when this pandemic will end. But, if it ends at some point and the producers who at some point hired us to do shows want to make new ones and I didn’t have a screen or exposure, they won’t want to hire a dead character. My intention is to go to the program and do my best. With what I have done so far, whether I win or not, at least I will be in force for a few more months so that they do not say: ‘Tony is long gone, no one remembers him anymore. Why? Because I didn’t go to the program out of pride, because they didn’t give me my ticket, I am much more than that.

– It also depends on how the artist sees it, how he takes advantage of this platform and knows that it can show surprises …

Art is art, it has no ceiling. One does not know how it will surprise, many people believed that they had already seen everything of me, they said: ‘Sandro and his “Rosa Rosa” have already sang “Because I love you”, they have already done “El maniquí.” It already took off, what else is he going to do? ‘ But the ceiling does not exist, the ceiling you put it on. That is the magic of music and, above all, the ingenuity of each one.

– Do you have any favorite Sandro song?

Of course, there is a song that I love very much called “Querida”. It is strange that it did not occur to me to put it on the list to sing it, it is very beautiful. What happens is that it is very little televised, melodically it does not explode, it is flat, it is more like singing it to your daughter. But the one I have the most affection for is obviously “Rosa Rosa”.

– What do you consider the most difficult thing about being an artist?

In these moments it is living, it is staying, because it is a very beautiful career full of personal satisfaction and infinite achievements, but sometimes it is a very thankless profession. Many people presume that the artist lives on air and applause. I tell this not with a resentful or selfish wave, I tell it because it is a reality, I decided to be this, I love being it.

However, it is true that all the expressions of affection they give us are wonderful because they make us feel alive, but in normal seasons in which there was no pandemic. With the things that are happening now, they take for granted that if I am a friend I have the obligation to sing to their mother for free, if they went to a meeting: ‘Sing well, what does it cost you’, if you have to help a person in their pollada: ‘Tony, come sing.’ We have always collaborated with many people for free, but right now who could do a telethon for artists. They are already things that one decides to live on. If you chose to live on this, put your chest, heart, claw on it and continue.

