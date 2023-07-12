He lost control of the scooter and collided into a wall, Sandro Califano died at the age of 49 after hours of agony in hospital

The facts took place in via Enrico Toti in Cisterna di Latina on 8 July. After the clash, Sandro Califano was urgently transported to the hospital Camillus of Rome. Doctors did everything possible to save him, but after hours of agony, the 49-year-old’s heart failed stopped forever.

He was riding his scooter, when for reasons yet to be ascertained by the police, he lost control of the vehicle on two wheels and yes collided against a wall. The impact was strong and the consequences reported appeared serious right away. Some passersby, witnesses of the dramatic scene, raised the alarm at 118. The paramedics reached the scene of the accident in a short time and after stabilizing the 49-year-old, they immediately transported him to hospital. Given the serious conditions, it was decided to transfer to San Camillo in Rome. Doctors did everything possible to save him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Eventually, they were forced to be pronounced dead.

Sandro Califano died in the night between Sunday 9 July and Monday 10 July. Law enforcement officers are trying to rebuild the dynamic of the facts. For the moment it seems that no other vehicles were involved in the crash. It will be necessary to understand what led the 49-year-old to to lose control of his scooter.

A community shocked by the sudden disappearance of Sandro Califano

The whole community is shocked, I am hours of anguish and sadness. The man leaves his son Riccardo, his mother, brother, in-laws, nephews and all his family in pain. The date of the funeral has not yet been set.