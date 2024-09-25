An Italian Red Cross volunteer tragically died in a car accident in Tuscany. His intention was to join the rescuers who have been searching for hours for the two missing people following the flood in Valdicecina.

Here’s what happened to Sandro Banchini.

Accident in Tuscany: Volunteer Sandro Banchellini Dies

Today is a very sad day for the Italian Red Cross and for the Civil Protectionas the two associations had to say goodbye to one of their voluntarya very generous man. We are referring to Sandro Banchinia 48 year old man who sadly died due to a road accident on the Fi-Pi-Li.

The accident

Apparently, it all happened because of a broken down to the vehicle with which the volunteer was moving. Other vehicles near Lavoria were also involved in the crash. The man had left to join the search for the Grandmother and of the 5 month old baby who unfortunately are still missing following theflood in Valdicecina. At the time of the accident, Sandro was crossing a stretch of road that on more than one occasion has claimed the lives of many people who traveled along it.

Sandro, a volunteer with a heart of gold: the memory of his colleagues

The news is linked to the Death of Sandro Banchellini He moved everyone because those who had the opportunity to know him remember him for the big heart he always demonstrated in every activity he undertook and completed.

Speaking directly Civil Protection and the Red Crosswho immediately sent their condolences to the man’s family, providing them with the greatest closeness following this mourning. Needless to say, this is a very sad day, as the man had dedicated his life to doing good, but a tragic accident he got the better of his fate. Every time a volunteer leaves it is a great pain, every time this happens while he is on the front line helping those in need, a piece of our heart also goes away. We believe that the best way to honor his memory is to continue to bring help and relief to vulnerable people.

