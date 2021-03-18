Huesca is considering this Saturday’s match against Osasuna as a Champions League final and he will go out with everything in search of a victory that hooks the people of Huesca in the fight for salvation. Pacheta reserved Sandro against Barcelona and could reunite for the first time since he arrived in Huesca at the long-awaited duo formed by the canary and Rafa Mir.

Sandro was able to reappear against Eibar and scored a goal as soon as he left the field. He later suffered a muscle injury and was unable to play against him. Celtic. Annoyances that he overcame before visiting the Camp Nou, but that’s when the coach booked it. After the match against Osasuna there is a stoppage that pushes Burgos to take certain risks, as will be the ownership of Sandro against Osasuna, a rival that he already scored in the first round.