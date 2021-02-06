He did it! After a tough battle with ‘Mon Laferte’, ‘Sandro’ got a place in the seat of consecrated I am.

Last Friday, January 5, Oriana Montero, who plays the Chilean singer, and Tony Cam faced each other in a close tiebreaker duel to defend their permanence in the program.

Both participants left the demanding jury speechless; however, it was the impersonator of the Argentine artist who won the battle by unanimous vote.

After this victory, Tony cam He spoke on his social networks with a message in which he assured that he will give his all to stay in the competition. He also promised his partner ‘Mon Laferte’ that he will strive to put up a good fight in the following presentations.

“To fight! I will do my best because Oriana Montero (‘Mon Laferte’) deserves that and more, “he said in his Instagram post.

Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ Post Photo: Instagram Capture

‘Mon Laferte’ dedicates a message to ‘Sandro’ after leaving I am

After being eliminated from the competition, Oriana Montero left a message in the comments of a post by the Sandro impersonator. In it, he asked that he have a lot of strength to take on the challenge that he will have from now on in I am, great battles.

“With everything and may the force be with us”, was the dedication of ‘Mon Laferte’ to Tony Cam.

Also, many of Montero’s followers asked him to return to competition soon.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.