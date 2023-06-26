Former first lady Sandra Torres, of the National Unity of Hope (UNE), was the most voted option in this Sunday’s elections in Guatemala and will face Bernardo Arévalo, of the Seed Movement, a party consolidated in the democratic spring of Guatemala, which was unexpectedly placed in second place in the preferences of Guatemalans.

With 97% of the tally sheets processed, the UNE candidate has 15.69% of the votes, compared to 11.8% of the support of the leader of the Seed Movement. Both candidates will meet in the second round to be held on August 20. after a count, which is executed manually, and progressed slowly from the close of business at 6 in the afternoon, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) said, around 3:30 in the morning local time, that the trend was irreversible.

The rise of the Seed Movement in the first round of this Sunday was the big surprise of the day. No poll published during the campaign gave him more than 3% of the vote. Those polls placed the diplomat Edmond Mulet and the former deputy Zury Ríos, daughter of the dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, in second and third position, who finally came in fifth and sixth place with 6.73% and 6.58% of the votes respectively.

Ahead of them were Manuel Conde, from the ruling Vamos party, in third and fourth position, with 7.83% of the votes and Armando Castillo, from Vivir, with 7.29%.

Information in development.

