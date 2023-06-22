The presidential candidate Sandra Torres, the former first lady who has moved from social democracy to conservatism, leads the intention to vote in the poll that publish this Thursday the newspaper Free Press three days before the elections that will define whether Guatemala remains on the path towards authoritarianism that has been set during the government of President Alejandro Giammattei.

Torres, who is running for the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party, ranks first in the poll with 21.3% of voters, followed by diplomat Edmond Mulet, candidate for the center-right Cabal party. , which is almost eight points below, with 13.4% of preferences. Zury Ríos, daughter of the dictator accused of genocide Efraín Ríos Montt and the favorite candidate of the conservative right, of the Valor-Uniónista coalition, is third with 9.1% of support, which does not make much difference with the numbers of the previous survey.

According to the results of the national survey, Torres and Mulet have a high probability of competing for the presidency in a second round —which would be held on August 20 if no candidate obtains an absolute majority, 50% of the votes plus one—, although the difference that Ríos has is not so marked. Since 1985, when Guatemala transitioned to democracy, no candidate has achieved an absolute majority of valid votes, so the presidency has always been defined in a second vote.

Presidential candidate Edmond Mulet at a public event on June 21 in Guatemala City. Esteban Biba (EFE)

This is the third attempt to reach the Guatemalan Presidency by Sandra Torres, who was first lady with the late President Álvaro Colom between 2008 and 2012. On previous occasions, Torres experienced the bitter taste of defeat in the second round. In 2015, she lost to comedian Jimmy Morales and in 2019 to Alejandro Giammattei. The surveys indicate that the UNE party candidate has the most pronounced anti-vote, but also that she retains the loyalty of a broad sector of the population, especially people in rural areas who benefited from the social programs she promoted, such as during the Presidency of Colom.

In her role as first lady, Torres showed sympathy for social democracy, like her husband, whom she divorced to be able to run as a candidate. In a recent interview, when asked about her ideological identification, Ella Torres played down her twists and finished with the phrase “my ideology is Guatemala.”

The leading candidate was in prison for four months in 2019, prosecuted for crimes of illicit association and unreported electoral financing worth $800,000 during the 2015 campaign. In January 2022, a court closed the criminal case that was promoted during the mandate of the extinct International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

Justice at the service of politics

The survey data comes in an environment of apathy, ignorance of the 22 candidates for the presidency and questions about the differentiated and discretionary application of criteria to authorize candidacies and the judicialization of the decisions that correspond to the electoral authority. “The current process is characterized by a permanent tension between legality and legitimacy, since the law is instrumentalized for political purposes, such as hindering certain candidacies to give way to others,” says a report from the Socio-Humanist Sciences Research Institute (ICESH). ) from the Rafael Landívar University.

Conservative presidential candidate Zury Ríos Sosa during a campaign event on June 17, 2023 in San Miguel Dueñas. Esteban Biba (EFE)

Among the excluded candidacies, that of the provincial businessman Carlos Pineda stands out, who was running for the presidency for the first time and positioned himself at the top of the polls thanks to the fact that he managed to connect with the TikTok audience. At the beginning of May, Pineda had 23.1% of the valid votes, which placed him in first place.

The leader of the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples, Thelma Cabrera, who came in fourth in the 2019 presidential elections, will not run in these elections after being excluded, nor will Roberto Arzú, the son of former conservative president Álvaro Arzú, who won the fifth place in the past elections.

The circumstances in which the three presidential candidates have been left out of the elections strengthen the analysis of key figures in the Guatemalan political situation, such as former foreign minister Edgar Gutiérrez, who holds that all the bodies of judicial and political control respond to the interests of President Alejandro Giammattei and the former director of the center of government, Miguel Martínez.

In this line, the judicial and administrative decisions to exclude certain candidates have been interpreted as actions to favor the candidacies of the official party and its allies, such as Zury Ríos and the pro-governmentist Manuel Conde. However, voters’ preference for both has remained unchanged, according to the survey of Free Press.

The representatives of the UNE party, under the leadership of Torres, have supported several of the initiatives that the Giammattei government has promoted in Congress, and which is known as the pro-government alliance. “The only alliance has been with the people”has responded the candidate who leads the polls and who is close to a third opportunity to contest the presidency of Guatemala.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.