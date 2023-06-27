The pre-election polls were not wrong with Sandra Julieta Torres Casanova. The former first lady won the first electoral round in Guatemala with 15.78% of the votes and on August 20 she will face Bernardo Arévalo in a second round, a “covered” who obtained almost 12%, four times more than what the polls predicted.

Torres, who went from social democracy to a more conservative position, for his third attempt. In the two previous elections, he reached the second round and lost to Jimmy Morales and Alejandro Giammattei.

She defines herself as a woman of the people, who was born in Melchor de Mencos, a small town in the department of Petén, in northern Guatemala, on the border with Belize. Known by Guatemalans for having been her first lady during the government of Álvaro Colom —who died this year—, those who have worked with her say that this 67-year-old communicator has a strong and demanding character.

The candidate of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) grants few interviews to the press and, when she agrees, she assumes a confrontational position in the face of any questioning. She so little she likes the criticism that she in 2019 denounced six publishers of the newspaper for violence against women to try to prevent the outlet from not publishing anything that had to do with her.

One of the main shadows of his career was the complaint for allegedly hiding electoral financing during the 2015 campaign, when his main fundraiser was Gustavo Alejos, the private secretary of former President Álvaro Colom. An audio that was leaked to the press recreates a conversation between Torres and Alejos: he assures her that a builder offered him 5 million dollars, a case that was carried out by the prosecutor’s office in charge of Juan Francisco Sandoval. The conversation existed but the candidate assures that she did not receive that money.

For that case, Torres was imprisoned for four months until he regained his freedom during the management of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, the controversial head of the Public Ministry accused of hindering the fight against corruption. The former prosecutor in the case, now in exile, pointed to her boss for “change and misrepresent” the accusation against Torres.

As Colom’s wife, Torres assumed power beyond the social figure of the first lady, an office from where she promoted assistance programs such as the Bolsa Solidaria, a food package for the poor population, which she promises will return if she reaches the presidency, now as the “improved stock market.” The memory of those aids that reached areas traditionally forgotten by the Guatemalan State makes Torres have great support in the field.

“The vast majority of people in rural areas vote for her to support social programs,” acknowledges Aura Cumes, a Maya-Kaqchikel researcher and teacher from the town of Chilmtenango. “Indeed, it did allocate a large part of the State budget to it. And while it did reach the people, it has a lot of captive votes in rural areas. It also did so in the urban area, in those places called marginal areas”. However, she Cumes acknowledges that the candidate also has a “great anti-vote”, something that she partly attributes to machismo and classism on the part of the non-indigenous urban population that rejects what she represents.

In the book Accountability, the former finance minister Juan Alberto Fuentes, recounts that, during the Colom government, it was Torres who exercised real and absolute power. The former first lady, who settled in the UNE social democratic party with which her husband presided over the country, has shown an ideological turn to the right in her positions, but she avoids talking about her ideology. In a recent interview, when asked how she identified herself, Ella Torres played down her twists and finished with the phrase: “My ideology is Guatemala.” In these elections, she integrates a binomial with the evangelical ex-pastor Romeo Guerra

