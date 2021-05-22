The individual kata finals did not offer full for Spain. Against some Turkish rivals Sandra Sánchez retained the title, but Damián Quintero escaped due to the physical score and gave up his gold for a silver,

As expected, Sandra had it easier on her ending. The notes with which Dilara Bozan. reached the final, and after defeating the Italian Vivian Bottaro with less than 26.00 points, did not presage that she would have another exercise of a higher level. The idea was not nonsense, and in fact The Spanish achieved her best mark in the Championship, with more than one point difference; 27.2 points (26.46 in the semifinals) to 25.76 for the Turkish. The bronzes were for the Italian Vivian Bottaro and the Czech Veronika Miskova ..

This is Sandra’s sixth consecutive European champion title, who won the last one in 2019 in Guadalajara, and whom the pandemic has undoubtedly taken away from the 2020 title.

In the men’s final, Turkish Ali Sufoglu prevented the seventh and sixth consecutive title from Malaga’s Damián Quintero, who lost in the final. The Turk is not a novelty in the finals like his compatriot but the third in the world ranking, with which Damien will possibly have the chance of a rematch in Tokyo.

Ali Sufoglu added 27.24 points to Quintero’s 27.06, in his fourth European medal in his career, after those of 2004, 2011 and 2014. The two arrived with scores higher than 26 points, and a decision was already expected for details. The bronze medals went to the Swiss Yuki Ujihara and the Italian Mattia Busato.

This Sunday the two Spanish kata teams compete in the finals. They arrive with the 2019 gold in Guadalajara, but they are so renovated that Fran Salazar, male champion then, is now the coach, In kumite, the men’s team competes for bronze. .