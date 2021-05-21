After the results of this Friday in the kumite team, the National Team has already secured four silver medals in kata and will compete for one more, the bronze, in male combat teams. At the Zatik Sports Center, in Porec (Croatia) this late Sandra Sánchez and Damián Quintero (18:00, Teledeporte) they dispute the first of the four Spanish finals. The others are with the men’s and women’s kata teams on Sunday.

Sandra Sánchez and Damián Quintero, current European champions, reach the final with the best marks of the qualifying rounds: Sandra achieved 26.46 points and Damián Quintero 26.06, Her rivals will be the Turks Dilara Bozan (24.86) and Ali Sofuoglu (25.40), with a clear advantage for Sandra and more even for Damián.

For Sandra Sánchez it would be her sixth continental crown. For Damián Quintero, the seventh and sixth in a row.

Regarding this Friday’s competition, the Spanish men’s kumite team will fight for the bronze medal, against Azerbaijan Spain debuted with a victory against Macedonia 2-0, losing in the second round to Montenegro 3-1- In the play-off, the Spanish team gave their best and clearly beat Belgium first and Russia later, both by a clear 3-0. Azerbaijan, winner of group 4, lost in the semifinal of the championship draw to Montenegro 16-12.

The women’s kumite team did not have such a long journey. In group 2 they beat Hungary 2-0, but in the second round they lost to Bulgaria 2-0 and could not reach the play-offs.