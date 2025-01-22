Sandra Sabatés approached the top of the table this Tuesday The Intermediate to reflect on the tone, aggressiveness and lack of empathy of Judge Adolfo Carretero in the interrogation of Elisa Mouliaá.

And it is that “the leak of the videos of the statements of Iñigo Errejón and Elisa Mouliáa before Adolfo Carretero, after the actress’s complaint against the politician for sexual assault, have sparked controversy due to the judge’s tone and aggressiveness when questioning the victim“commented the presenter.

“It is necessary to denounce the regrettable treatment of Judge Carretero against Mouliáa. The aggressiveness, the constant questioning of their testimonies, the continuous interruptions, even the use of language,” said the journalist.

Sandra Sabatés, in ‘El Intermedio’. ATRESMEDIA

The presenter of the La Sexta program pointed out that “changing the words buttocks and breasts, which Mouliáa uses, to ass and tits that the judge pronounces, may seem like a minor detail, but implies a complete lack of sensitivity“.

“Judge Carretero, in addition to an overwhelming lack of empathyhas demonstrated a total ignorance of the recommendations of good practice for cases of sexual assault, as denounced by many associations and judges specialized in gender violence,” said Sabatés.





The Catalan highlighted that “Attitudes, like Carretero’s, contribute to the re-victimization of women who go to court to be heard, not humiliated again.

“Reporting sexual assault is a very difficult stepand involves reliving traumatic situations. The courts should be a safe place for victims and judges should be able to study evidence and statements, treating complainants with respect and humanity,” added the Wyoming colleague.





And he continued explaining that “these interrogations show, once again, that Justice, in terms of feminism, has a lot to improveand partly explain why only one in ten victims comes to report their attacker.

“A victim who reports must face many difficulties, but none of them should be having someone in front of them. a judge who acts as your enemy“, concluded the journalist.