“First of all, Congratulations for the ‘White, Black and Magenta’ award that have given you Cristina Gallego and Ti“. Thus it began The intermediate This Wyoming, congratulating their companions.

The journalist thanked him while the public applauded: “They have given you for Woman had to be and Goals are gentlementwo major sections that exalt this program, “added the presenter.

Sabatés told the Madrid: “Before you ask me, We are very happy both Cristina and me. And no, we have not brought you any canapé, but because we love you very much and it does not suit you. “

Sandra Sabatés and Wyoming, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

Both received the ‘Best Institution’ award by the group of women artists who work in the concept of equality from visual arts.

With their work, they seek to give visibility to women artists, denounce injustices against women and, in addition, fight against sexist violence.





Sabatés and Gallego went to the ceremony on March 8where they coincided with other winners such as Luis García Montero, Cristina Almeida or Manuela Carmena.