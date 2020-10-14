Barcelona loses one of its strongholds for an indeterminate time. Goalkeeper Sandra Paños suffers an injury to the bicep femoris of her right thigh and, according to the medical report, he has no date of return to the playing fields. The Alicante, considered one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, has been indisputable for all the technicians who have been on the bench since he signed for the Barça team and, now, he will have to spend some time in the dry dock. It is the opportunity for Cata Coll.

The Mallorcan goal is one of the young goalkeepers with the most projection in Spain. At 19 he already has an enviable track record. She has been the U-17 World Champion, the U-20 World Runner-up and the European U-17 Champion, and in all these championships she has been fundamental to get the medals. Her great performance in the U-20 World Championship when she was only 17 years old, in fact, was the great showcase for Barcelona to go for her. Cata played for Collerense at that time and convinced her as a goalkeeper with great projection for the future of the Barça club that signed her in the 2019-20 season.

No place in the Barça team, which had Sandra as untouchable and Pamela Tajonar as substitute, Barcelona yielded to Seville, where despite the great competition with Noelia Ramos and Sara Serrat, they ended up taking the starting position and leaving great performances. The departure of the Mexican from Lluís Cortés’s team caused Cata to take over the position of second goalkeeper to learn from Sandra Paños and gain minutes for the Barça team. And, before you thought, your big break has come.

In fact, Cata has already played two games as a Barça player. He made his debut against his former team, Sevilla, in an official match in the Queen’s Cup and repeated in Primera Iberdrola against EDF Logroño due to the absence due to injury of the Alicante. And, in both games, Cata kept a clean sheet. One of the great promises of Spanish women’s football has the great opportunity to defend Barcelona’s goal. It’s time for Cata Coll …