Sandra Milo, her son Ciro: “She was a wonderful mother, she never let us lack anything”

The coffin of Sandra Milo has come to Piazza del Popolo in front of Church of the Artists greeted by long applause from those present for the diva, who passed away at the age of ninety last Monday. Lots of people in Piazza del Popolo in front of the artists' church where the celebration will take place at 12 funeral by Sandra Milo.

There are also numerous wreaths of flowers among which that of the Municipality of Rome also on behalf of mayor Gualtieriwho will not be present today because he is involved in a ceremony in the Capitol, that of Rita Pavone and the Verissimo editorial team.

First friend and colleague to arrive and Glory Guide who remembers it like this: “She was a fantastic woman, she was the same age as my mum and I loved her very much. She was a non-diva diva “recalls the actress.

“She was a wonderful mother, she never let us lack anything: she died while I was shaking her hand“, he comments Ciro De Lollisson of the actress, arrived together with his mother's coffin.

With a voice breaking from tears he recalls: “We went for tests for a hip problem and discovered he had it a bad thing. And to think that she had never smoked in his life, from that moment they started three months of ordeal. Luckily I didn't have her hospitalized because the day before she died a place had become available, but I preferred to keep her with me”, her son says through tears.