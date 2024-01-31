Sandra Milo, her son Ciro: “She was a wonderful mother, she never let us lack anything”

The coffin of Sandra Milo has come to Piazza del Popolo in front of Church of the Artists greeted by long applause from those present for the diva, who passed away at the age of ninety last Monday. Lots of people in Piazza del Popolo in front of the artists' church where the celebration will take place at 12 funeral by Sandra Milo.

There are also numerous wreaths of flowers among which that of the Municipality of Rome also on behalf of mayor Gualtieriwho will not be present today because he is involved in a ceremony in the Capitol, that of Rita Pavone and the Verissimo editorial team.

First friend and colleague to arrive and Glory Guide who remembers it like this: “She was a fantastic woman, she was the same age as my mum and I loved her very much. She was a non-diva diva “recalls the actress.

“She was a wonderful mother, she never let us lack anything: she died while I was shaking her hand“, he comments Ciro De Lollisson of the actress, arrived together with his mother's coffin.

With a voice breaking from tears he recalls: “We went for tests for a hip problem and discovered he had it a bad thing. And to think that she had never smoked in his life, from that moment they started three months of ordeal. Luckily I didn't have her hospitalized because the day before she died a place had become available, but I preferred to keep her with me”, her son says through tears.

In a long speech, her daughter Debora thanked the people who came in such large numbers to greet her mother, her historic agent Alessandro Lo Cascio And Maurizio Costanzo who had been very close to her. “I thank everyone, but especially two people who gave mother friendship and protection. One is Alessandro Lo Cascio who recently passed away: for my mother he was not a simple agent but he was a brother, a son and even a father even if he was much younger than her. Then I want to thank another person who has been part of our lives and that is Maurizio Costanzo. He has been part of our life since I was little. There was a great friendship with him: it was enough to look each other in the eyes. Maurizio and mother always helped each other, especially when like every artist they went through difficult times”

“Sandra is a free woman and she taught other women to be free too. This is the most important thing she left me” said Mara Venier at the funeral together with Alberto Matano. “I loved her and she loved me. She was a kind, generous woman, very present in friendship. Every now and then she called me and said 'we haven't spoken in a long time, I wanted to tell you that I love you. And we are here because we love them very much,” he added. Among others too Pino Strabioli, Beppe Convertini, Vladimir Luxuria, which recalls his generosity and attention to the defense of all diversity.

During the ceremony the priest spoke of Sandra Milo's great faith, on the light coffin – inside which she rests dressed in white, on her lips the lipstick that was her trademark, her stiletto heels – there are a heart and a figurine of the Madonna. The priest remembers: “She had a picture of a young and smiling Jesus on her bedside table, she wanted no object to come between her and that look of hers and she wanted that photo to accompany her to the coffin. She was generous, so much so, good comes back to life, she said, even if not from the person you did it to”.

And the parable of the son resurrected by Jesus – says the priest – so that the widowed mother would not despair, “was one of her favorite passages, she who had received the miracle of her daughter Azzurra, who died immediately after birth and was revived by the nun Maria Pia Mastena”.